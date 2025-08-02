Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, blockbuster India-Pakistan clash set for September 14

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced that the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates, with matches scheduled across two world-class venues—Dubai and Abu Dhabi—from September 9 to 28. The tournament will feature 19 high-octane T20 Internationals and promises to be a marquee event on the 2025 international cricket calendar.

Dubai will host 11 matches, including the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on September 14, while Abu Dhabi will stage eight games, including fixtures from the group stage and Super Four rounds. The grand finale is set to take place at the iconic Dubai International Stadium.

The eight participating teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, China—will compete in a T20I format. The format will include the Group Stage, Super Four, and a climactic Final.

ACC President’s Statement:

Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council, emphasized the significance of the event, stating,

“The Asia Cup is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration of Asian cricket. Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world-class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike.”

He added that the 2025 edition aims to set new benchmarks of excellence while strengthening the emotional bond between cricket and its millions of fans across Asia.

With the India vs Pakistan showdown poised to draw global viewership and the possibility of additional face-offs in the Super Four or Final, the tournament is set to be one of the most-watched cricket events of the year.