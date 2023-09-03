Mohun Bagan SG on September 3 emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over East Bengal in the Durand Cup final match played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC rank among the most accomplished teams in the Durand Cup, boasting an impressive record of 16 titles each in the tournament.

The match kept spectators on the edge of their seats as both teams displayed their field prowess. Nonetheless, it was Dimitri Petratos who stole the spotlight as the day's hero as his stunning goal in the 71st minute of the game secured victory for Mohun Bagan, even though they were reduced to 10 players when Anirudh Thapa received a red card in the 62nd minute.

Despite holding a numerical advantage, East Bengal couldn't capitalize on the situation.

The last encounter between these two teams in a Durand Cup final took place in 2004, when East Bengal FC secured a 2-1 victory at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, leveling their title count with their opponents at 16 each.

According to an Indian Super League (ISL) statement, this final also marks the first time since 2010 that East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have faced each other in a major tournament final. In 2010, East Bengal FC emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win when they met Mohun Bagan in the Federation Cup final.