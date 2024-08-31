NorthEast United won their first-ever Durand Cup title this year, defeating defending champions MohunBagan Super Giants in the final on August 31.

NorthEast marked their stance into the game with 2-0 at the end of the first-half, winning the match by 4-3 on penalties.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giants performed brilliantly, however, they could not secure a victory against NorthEast United FC. They took an early lead, capitalising on a penalty awarded in the 12th minute.

With tied scores, the match went into a penalty shootout, where the decisive moment came when MBSG skipper Subhashish Bose missed his spot-kick, handing NEUFC their first Durand Cup trophy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the team for scripting history.

Taking to the microblogging site X, he wrote, "Congratulations to @NEUtdFC on clinching the coveted #DurandCup by defeating Mohun Bagan 4-3 and scripting a new history for the club. Assam and North East are elated by this stupendous victory!"