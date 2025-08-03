Durand Cup: Punjab FC to begin campaign against Karbi Anglong Morning Star

Punjab FC is set to kick off its Durand Cup 2025 journey with a Group D opener against Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC. The match, slated for August 3 at 4:30 pm, sees the ISL side aiming to launch a successful campaign under head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, representing Assam’s footballing pride from Diphu, will be looking to stun their opponents on home turf following respectable showings in local leagues and their first appearance in the Durand Cup. Punjab FC, seen as favourites, will rely on their squad strategy and experienced players to assert dominance early in the group stages.

The 2025 edition, the 134th of Asia’s oldest football tournament, runs from July 23 to August 23 across venues including Kokrajhar, Imphal, Shillong, Jamshedpur, and Kolkata. Punjab FC and Morning Star are part of Group D, which features stiff competition and high hopes for advancement.

Match Preview:

Date & Time: August 3, 2025 – 4:30 PM IST

Fixture: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC

Event: Durand Cup 2025, Group D opener

Venue: Kokrajhar/Scheduled venue in Assam region

Punjab's focus will be on securing three crucial points from day one, setting the tone for their tournament aspirations amidst the rich legacy of the Durand Cup.