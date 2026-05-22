East Bengal end 22-year wait for national league crown with dramatic ISL triumph

East Bengal FC ended a 22-year wait for a national league title after defeating Inter Kashi 2-1 in a dramatic Indian Super League 2025-26 finale at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on May 21.

The victory sealed East Bengal’s first national league triumph since 2004 as the Kolkata giants finished top of the ISL standings with 26 points from 13 matches, edging past Mohun Bagan Super Giant on superior goal difference.

Inter Kashi stunned the packed stadium early when Alfred Planas produced a superb first-time volley in the 14th minute after meeting David Munoz’s long delivery, silencing the home crowd and putting East Bengal’s title hopes under pressure.

East Bengal struggled to convert their early dominance into goals, with league top scorer Youssef Ezzejari missing a close-range chance in the first half as Inter Kashi continued to threaten on the counterattack.

The momentum shifted immediately after the break. Anwar Ali delivered a precise long ball from deep inside his own half in the 50th minute, allowing Ezzejari to race clear, beat goalkeeper Shubham Dhas and calmly slot home the equaliser.

The goal reignited East Bengal, who began pushing aggressively for the winner as the atmosphere inside the stadium intensified.

The decisive moment arrived in the 72nd minute when Bipin Singh sent in a dangerous cross from the right and Mohammed Rashid stretched to guide the ball into the far corner, sparking wild celebrations among players and supporters.

East Bengal held firm in the closing stages to secure the win, while Mohun Bagan defeated Sporting Club Delhi by the same scoreline in their final fixture. However, East Bengal’s superior goal difference of five proved enough to clinch the title.

Ezzejari finished the campaign as the league’s top scorer and won the Golden Boot award, while Miguel Figueira claimed the Golden Ball. Hrithik Tiwari received the Golden Glove award.

East Bengal also earned prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for winning the ISL 2025-26 title.