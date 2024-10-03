The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued its first summons to cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Azharuddin, a former Indian cricket captain and former president of the HCA, faces accusations of fund misappropriation during his tenure.

The case, which revolves around the alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore, has drawn significant attention due to Azharuddin’s prominent role in both cricket and politics.

Azharuddin was asked to appear before the ED on Thursday; however, he did not attend the scheduled interrogation and instead requested more time. The allegations against him pertain to the misuse of funds allocated for critical infrastructure at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. These funds, which were meant for the procurement of firefighting equipment, diesel generators, and canopies for the stadium, were allegedly misappropriated.

The ED's investigation is based on three FIRs filed by the Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which had already submitted charge sheets highlighting severe financial irregularities during Azharuddin’s term as HCA president. The ACB’s findings point to discrepancies in the acquisition of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and stadium canopies. Following these developments, the ED took up the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and initiated its own probe.

Sources within the ED have indicated that the alleged financial malpractices may involve deeper irregularities, leading to this high-profile case now unfolding under the agency’s scrutiny.

Also read: Manipur: Two youths abducted by suspected Kuki militants released early morning