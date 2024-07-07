Ahmed Refaat, a prominent player for both the Egyptian national team and Modern Future FC, has passed away at the age of 31. The club announced his death on Saturday, attributing it to complications following a heart attack he suffered during an Egyptian Premier League match in March.

Refaat collapsed in the 88th minute of the game against Al-Ittihad Alexandria on March 11, leading to his immediate hospitalization and placement in an intensive care unit. Despite being fitted with a pacemaker and discharged a month later to continue treatment, his health took a severe downturn.

"Modern Future FC announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, first team and Egyptian national team player, due to a significant deterioration in his health," the club stated. "He was transferred to the hospital where he passed away after a prolonged struggle following the health crisis that began on March 11, 2024."

The news has sent ripples through the football community, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow players. Mohamed Salah, Egypt's captain and Liverpool forward, paid homage to his late teammate on social media, saying, "May God continue to bless his family and all his loved ones."

Ahmed Refaat's untimely death marks a significant loss for Egyptian football, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and passion for the sport.