Eight-year-old Indian-origin chess prodigy Ashwath Kaushik, currently residing in Singapore, has achieved the title of the youngest player ever to defeat a grandmaster in a classical chess tournament. The groundbreaking victory occurred during the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland, where Ashwath triumphed over seasoned Polish grandmaster Jacek Stopa, showcasing not only his remarkable talent but also breaking a record previously held by another young chess enthusiast.

Ashwath's journey in the world of chess commenced at the tender age of four, where he began learning the game's intricacies and honing his skills. By 2022, he had already claimed the title of World Under-Eight Rapid Champion, illustrating his exceptional prowess and potential in the sport. The recent victory against Grandmaster Stopa further solidifies his standing in the chess community.

The young champion's father, Kaushik Sriram, expressed astonishment and pride at his son's achievements, emphasizing their family's lack of a sports tradition and describing each day as a "discovery" in their extraordinary journey. Ashwath's natural affinity for chess, nurtured through playful sessions with his grandparents, has paved the way for this groundbreaking achievement.

Ashwath, an Indian citizen who moved to Singapore with his family seven years ago, described the moment as "exciting and amazing" in an interview with Chess.com. Despite facing a challenging position during the game, he managed to turn the tables and secure a win.

Finishing 12th at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open after defeating Stopa, Ashwath Kaushik has not only etched his name in chess history but has also become an inspiration for countless young aspirants globally. His story serves as a testament to the boundless potential within youthful passion and dedication, setting a new benchmark for aspiring chess players worldwide.