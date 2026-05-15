'Either tell me I'm not needed...': Virat Kohli breaks silence on 2027 World Cup speculation

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli has opened up on the growing speculation surrounding his future in international cricket and the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying he would rather be told directly if he is no longer needed than operate in uncertainty.

Speaking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru podcast, Kohli said he does not want to be in an environment where he constantly has to prove his value despite maintaining the same commitment and preparation standards throughout his career.

“Either tell me on day one, I am not good enough or I am not needed,” Kohli said while speaking about clarity regarding his place in the Indian team.

The former India captain added that he has always remained honest towards his preparation and approach to the game and expects transparency in return.

“If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I’m not in that space,” he said.

Kohli, who retired from T20 Internationals after India’s 2024 World Cup triumph and stepped away from Test cricket last year ahead of the England tour, currently features only in ODIs for India.

With ODI cricket now limited on the international calendar, questions over the 37-year old’s participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup have intensified. However, Kohli made it clear that he remains fully prepared whenever India calls upon him.

“If you call me to play, and if you say there is a series coming up, I am ready. I am always ready because that’s my daily life,” he said.

The veteran batter also stressed that his fitness, discipline and work ethic have remained unchanged despite playing fewer international matches.

“You want me to run boundary to boundary for 40 overs in an ODI game? I will do that without a complaint because I prepare accordingly,” Kohli added.

Kohli also reflected on his return to domestic cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi after nearly two decades, saying the experience helped him reconnect with the joy of playing purely for the love of the game.

“I felt like a child again. This is about me and the game,” he said.

Despite limited ODI appearances last year, Kohli finished as India’s highest run scorer in the format with 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10, including three centuries. This year, he has already scored 240 runs in three ODIs at an average of 80, with a century and a fifty.

Currently representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Kohli has scored 484 runs in 12 innings and remains among the leading run scorers this season.