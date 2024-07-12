England fast bowler James Anderson bid adieu to Test cricket, marking an end to his celebrated career spanning 21 years.

Anderson, 41, received a warm farewell, hugs and a pat on his back from his teammates after England won the 1st Test match against West Indies at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 12.

His journey had begun in 2003 when a young, 20-year-old Anderson had stepped on to the cricket field and ended at the same venue.

As England won the match against West Indies with Anderson claiming four wickets, he had the opportunity to take a wicket on his final ball of Test cricket and take a five-wicket haul. However, he missed a caught-and-bowled opportunity during the 44th over.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar also paid tribute to James Anderson.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Tendulkar bid Anderson a heartwarming farewell. He wrote, “Hey Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game. Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family."