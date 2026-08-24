Erling Haaland ditches his iconic long hair for a buzz cut and shocks fans

Erling Haaland has traded his trademark long hair for a buzz cut, unveiling a dramatic new look that has divided opinion among fans.

The Manchester City and Norway striker revealed the haircut on social media, posting pictures and videos of the transformation with the caption, “Short hair don't care.”

Haaland's long hairstyle had become closely associated with his image, particularly during the FIFA World Cup, where it attracted widespread attention. His decision to cut it short has since sparked a mixed response, with some fans welcoming the change while others preferred his previous look.

His longtime girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, 22, was present during the haircut and appeared shocked as his long locks were cut away. According to the New York Post, she initially said, “I think I will cry”, before reacting with an “Oh my god” as the first sections of hair fell.

Her reaction continued after Haaland's hair was reduced to the buzz cut he wanted. She covered her mouth in surprise before eventually approving of the new style.

“It looks nice. You look cute,” Johansen told him.

The haircut comes after a significant period for Haaland, who helped Norway reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the country's return to the tournament. He scored seven goals during the competition and also attracted attention away from the pitch, with an old rap track he recorded around a decade ago resurfacing and reaching No. 1 in Norway.

Haaland's return to club football began on a difficult note as Manchester City suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield.

City responded in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. The match was also a milestone for Haaland, marking his 200th appearance for Manchester City in all competitions.

It was also his 200th appearance in Europe's top five leagues, combining his 67 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund with 133 Premier League appearances for City.