Trinamool Congress has set the stage for a high-stakes battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by unveiling its list of 42 candidates, featuring a diverse array of personalities. Notably, former Team India cricketer Yusuf Pathan emerges as one of the prominent faces in the party's lineup, set to contest from the Baharampur constituency.

This announcement, made at a grand rally held at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground, marked a significant moment for the Trinamool Congress, with party stalwarts including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee leading the charge.

Pathan's entry into the political arena adds a new dimension to the electoral landscape, as he steps into the fray in Baharampur, a constituency currently held by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. With Congress yet to reveal its candidate for the seat, anticipation mounts over a potential showdown between Pathan and Chowdhury, a five-time representative of the constituency.

However, Pathan is not the only sports personality in Trinamool's lineup. The party has also fielded a former Indian footballer in his current seat of Howrah, further diversifying its candidate pool.

In a move that underscores Trinamool's strategy to leverage star power, Bollywood legend Shatrugan Sinha has been nominated to contest from Asansol, adding to the glamour quotient of the party's campaign.

The infusion of Tollywood stars into the political arena further amplifies Trinamool's bid for electoral dominance. Popular actors such as Rachana Banerjee, June Malia, Deepak Adhikari ('Dev'), and Satabdi Roy feature prominently in the party's candidate list, representing constituencies across West Bengal.

Moreover, the return of Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha amid controversy, to the electoral fray adds intrigue to the electoral landscape. Moitra is set to contest from the Krishnanagar constituency, aiming to reclaim the seat she held before her removal from Parliament.