The much anticipated India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match has already created a buzz among fans with the ticket sales for the same already under process from August 25.

Many have been frantically trying to book their tickets eager to see the best of 50-over cricket at home in October-November, but it seems their attempts are not paying off.

In one such incident, a fan who shared his experience on social media, showed his attempt to book tickets on BookMyShow, the official ticketing platform, had crashed initially when the tickets were put up for sale at 8 pm after the previous timing of 6 pm.

In the video shared by the fan, one can see him trying with 10 devices to book tickets for the World Cup but still unable to book.

The World Cup will start from October 5 and the first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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