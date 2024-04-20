FC Goa showcased their resilience and determination as they clinched a coveted spot in the semifinals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

The electrifying encounter witnessed FC Goa seize the initiative with two well-taken goals, courtesy of Noah Sadaoui in the 36th minute and Brandon Fernandes just before halftime in the 45th minute. However, Chennaiyin FC refused to go down without a fight, as Lazar Cirkovic pulled one back in injury time (45+4) to keep the contest finely poised.

With both teams locked in a battle of nerves, FC Goa's steely resolve proved decisive as they held on to their slender lead to emerge victorious and book their place in the semifinals.

The Gaurs' journey in the ISL now sees them set to clash against Mumbai City FC in a high-stakes semifinal showdown, which will unfold across two legs. The first leg of this enticing encounter is scheduled to take place on April 24, promising fans an enthralling spectacle as two of the league's titans lock horns in pursuit of a spot in the final.

