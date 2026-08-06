FC Goa sign Mizoram's KC Malsawmsanga, Manipur's Haodamlian Vaiphei for 2026-27 season

FC Goa have signed young forwards KC Malsawmsanga from Mizoram and Haodamlian Vaiphei from Manipur ahead of the 2026-27 season, bolstering their attacking options with two promising talents.

The Indian Super League club said the duo's arrival is part of its continued focus on developing young Indian footballers and building a squad for the future.

Both players are capable of playing across multiple attacking positions and are known for their pace, technical ability and direct style of play. FC Goa believe their versatility, movement and work rate will add greater depth and competition to the frontline.

FC Goa Director of Football Lokesh Bherwani said the club sees significant potential in both players and believes they fit its long-term footballing philosophy.

"We are delighted to welcome KC and Haodamlian to FC Goa. They are two exciting young players with immense potential and the qualities we value both on and off the pitch. They possess pace, technical ability and a strong desire to improve, which makes them an excellent fit for our footballing philosophy," Bherwani said.

Head coach Gouramangi Singh echoed the sentiment, saying both players have the attitude and determination needed to develop further.

"They are young, hardworking players with plenty of quality and the right attitude to improve every day. Both have shown a strong desire to learn, and we believe FC Goa is the ideal environment for them to develop and reach their full potential," he said.

Malsawmsanga described the move as a major opportunity in his career and said he was eager to contribute to the club's success.

"I'm really happy to join FC Goa. It's a great opportunity to be part of such a big club, and I'm grateful for the faith the club has shown in me. I'll work hard every day, give everything for the badge and do my best to help the team achieve success," he said.

Vaiphei said he was looking forward to representing the club and making the most of the opportunity.

"I'm delighted to join FC Goa and begin this new chapter in my career. It's a privilege to represent a club with such a rich footballing culture and passionate supporters. I'll continue working hard every day, give everything for the badge, and make the most of this opportunity," he said.

The two signings continue FC Goa's strategy of investing in emerging Indian talent while strengthening the squad for the upcoming campaign.