Ferran Torres etched his name into football history by scoring the winning goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but the Spanish forward also shares a little-known connection with Assam.

Long before becoming Spain's World Cup hero, Torres had played in Guwahati during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Representing Spain's U-17 side, he featured against France at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Sarusajai on October 17, 2017. Spain won the match 2-1, with the tournament marking one of Torres' early appearances on the international stage.

Nearly nine years later, the 26-year-old returned to the global spotlight in the biggest match of his career.

Torres came off the bench in the FIFA World Cup final against defending champions Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19. With the match locked at 0-0 after regulation time, he scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time, firing a left-footed strike into the roof of the net to hand Spain a historic 1-0 victory and its second FIFA World Cup title.

The goal capped an emotional tournament for Torres, who had endured criticism over his finishing throughout Spain's campaign. Despite receiving regular opportunities as a substitute, he failed to find the net during the tournament and even had a goal ruled out following a VAR review against Saudi Arabia, extending his frustrating wait for a breakthrough.

That wait finally ended on football's biggest stage, with Torres delivering when it mattered most and becoming Spain's match-winner in the World Cup final.

Born on February 29, 2000, in Foios, Spain, Ferran Torres García began his professional career with Valencia, making his senior debut in 2017. He joined Manchester City in 2020, where he won the Premier League and the EFL Cup before moving to Barcelona in January 2022.

Although his initial seasons at Barcelona were inconsistent, Torres rediscovered his best form and played a key role in the club's domestic successes. He was instrumental in Barcelona's La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España triumphs in the 2024-25 season, before enjoying his most prolific campaign the following year with 21 goals as the club retained the La Liga title.

On the international stage, Torres progressed through Spain's youth teams before making his senior debut in 2020. He represented Spain at UEFA Euro 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2024, where Spain lifted the continental title.

His crowning moment, however, came on Sunday when his extra-time winner against Argentina secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, turning the former teenager who once played in Guwahati into the hero of world football.



