FIFA clears refugee-led Afghan women’s team to compete without Taliban approval

The FIFA Council has approved a new pathway allowing Afghan women footballers in exile to represent their country in official competitions, bypassing the need for approval from the Taliban authorities.

The decision recognises the team known as Afghan Women United, formed by players who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in 2021 and banned women’s sport. FIFA described the move as a “landmark governance decision” that enables these players to compete as the official Afghanistan national side in coordination with the governing body.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the development “a powerful and unprecedented step in world sport”. He added, “By enabling Afghan women to compete for their country in official matches, we are turning principles into action… FIFA is proud to lead this historic initiative.”

Women’s football in Afghanistan was effectively dismantled after 2021, when the Taliban shut training centres and prohibited female participation in sport. Many players sought asylum across Australia, Europe and parts of West Asia. Prior to the takeover, around 25 women were under contract, with most now based abroad.

The reform builds on FIFA’s Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football, endorsed in May 2025, and formalises Afghan Women United as a FIFA-supported structure for players living outside the country. For the first time, they will receive full sporting recognition in official international matches.

Former Denmark international Nadia Nadim said the decision “recognises Afghan women footballers not as victims of circumstance, but as elite players with the right to compete, be seen and be respected”. She added that it demonstrates what can be achieved when sport is guided by values and leadership.

Ex-captain Khalida Popal described the move as deeply symbolic. “Representing Afghanistan is about identity, dignity and hope… FIFA listened to their biggest request and delivered a solution that no other sport has ever achieved,” she said.

Rights groups also welcomed the decision. Andrea Florence of the Sport & Rights Alliance said the reform “sets a global precedent” and shows that governing bodies can adapt their rules to protect human rights in exceptional situations.

The team has already begun competing, recording a 7–0 win over Libya in a friendly tournament in Morocco. A training camp is scheduled in New Zealand from 1 to 9 June, where they are expected to face the Cook Islands.