Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has honoured Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri by posting a picture of him next to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the winners’ podium on its official World Cup page.

On the winners' podium, Chhetri is placed on the third highest scoring active men's international after Ronaldo and Messi who are on the first and second positions respectively.

It is worth mentioning that Chhetri has gone global after FIFA shot a special series on him in appreciation of his stellar career for a country for whom even after years of FIFA World Cup participation.

Recently in June this year, Chhetri became the fifth highest goalscorer in international football history. He achieved this feat in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Hong Kong on Tuesday 14 June 2022.

He scored his 84th goal in that match and with this, he equalled the international goals of Real Madrid legend and Hungarian footballer Ferenc Puskás.

Chhetri has already left Pele, known as the magician of football, in terms of scoring international goals.

He is now only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi among active footballers. He is third in the list of active footballers with international goals, behind Ronaldo and Messi.