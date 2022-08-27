The world soccer’s governing body FIFA lifted the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence.

The Under-17 Women's World Cup, which was slated to take place in India from October 11–30, will now go on as scheduled thanks to the removal of the ban.

FIFA was suspended after India's top court dissolved the AIFF in May and named a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to oversee the sport, rewrite the AIFF's constitution, and hold elections that had been postponed for 18 months.

FIFA stated that the suspension would not be restored until the order to establish the CoA was revoked and the AIFF administration reclaimed complete control over its day-to-day operations. Member federations must be free from legal and political interference.

Sunando Dhar, the acting general secretary of the AIFF, informed FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura earlier this week that the Supreme Court has ordered the CoA's mandate to be completely repealed in order to give the AIFF full control over its daily operations.

The AIFF elections, which were formerly under the direction of Praful Patel, a member of the FIFA Council, were scheduled for December 2020 but were postponed because of disagreements over constitutional changes.

The suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect had prompted a response from former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Bhaichung described the suspension as unfortunate and a tough decision made by FIFA. However, he stated that this is a chance for Indian Football to get the system right and work toward improving it.

Calling it an unfortunate event Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh too had condemned the soccer federation’s decision and had urged the football governing body to review and reconsider its decision.

“Internally and externally we don't know but it is very unfortunate and the FIFA should review and reconsider their decision,” stated Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh while speaking to the media.