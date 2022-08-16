FIFA on Monday suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) immediately as a result of "undue influence from third parties."

The Under-17 Women's World Cup, which was set to be held in India from October 11–30, would also not be able to take place as planned due to the suspension.

The AIFF was disbanded by the Supreme Court of India in May, and a three-member committee was created to supervise the sport, modify the AIFF's constitution, and hold elections that have been pending for 18 months.

In response, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation sent a delegation headed by AFC general secretary Windsor John to meet with Indian football stakeholders. The delegation laid out a schedule for the AIFF to amend its statutes by the end of July and then complete elections at the latest by September 15.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said in Monday’s statement.

The Indian court decided earlier this month that elections must be held right away and that the chosen committee will serve as an interim body for three months.