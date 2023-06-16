The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino on June 15 said that it would create an anti-racism taskforce.

The statement comes after the president met Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior who was racially abused by fans when Real Madrid played away to Valencia in May, the latest such incident in which the 22-year-old has been a victim.

Infantino further said that football cannot go on when there is discrimination, adding, '' FIFA would set up a task force which will work with FIFA to make specific recommendations, with Vinícius Júnior taking a prominent role''.

"It's very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner - zero tolerance," Gianni Infantino said after the meeting in Barcelona, Spain.

He said that FIFA is together with the Brazilian Football Confederation and with all the players in this fight and it is important to introduce sporting sanctions.

''I congratulate CBF for having done so already," he said.

The FIFA president also said it was imperative that match officials stop a match when players were subject to abuse.

"There is no football if there is racism! So let’s stop the games. The referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at the national level as well. Everyone has to understand this and we will go, together, until the end," he added.

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