The All India Football Federation announced India's provisional squad for the remaining matches of their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign on May 4.

Head coach Igor Stimac announced the 26-member squad which will travel for the Bhubaneshwar training camp to prepare for their Qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar.

In the probable squad, goalkeepers are Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; defenders are Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem; midfielders are Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan; and forwards are David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

The Indian Football team will begin their camp on May 10, ahead of their last two Group A fixtures against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 and the big game against Qatar in Doha on June 11.

To ensure a safe qualification into the tournament, India which is on the second position in Group A will need to win all of their remaining fixtures.

After facing defeat to Afghanistan on March 26 due to a late penalty by Sharif Mukhammad, India missed out on their chance to secure an easy path to the next round, bringing to itself criticism of coach Stimac’s defensive approach and mistimed substitutions.

Upon AIFF holding a virtual meet with Stimac on April 4, it was decided that he will continue his managerial role of India, at least through the rest of their World Cup Qualifier fixtures.