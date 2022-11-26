Amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazilian fans woke up to shocking news on November 25 as Neymar was set to miss the other games of the said World Cup following an ankle ligament injury in his team's opening victory against Serbia.

Neymar, Brazil forward was injured after a blow to his ankle and looked in agony as the ice was taped to his ankle.

''The tests conducted on Neymar's right ankle showed that he has a ligament injury and the star player will not be fit to participate against Switzerland in Monday's clash,'' Skysports quoted Brazil team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar as saying.

''In order to take appropriate decisions, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information. Our priority will be to recover him from injury so that he can participate in the tournament,'' Lasmar added.

Notably, in the match against Serbia on November 24, Richarlison's second-half double goal gave the five-time World Cup winners a comfortable victory, but Neymar's injury substitution with 10 minutes remaining stained the victory.

The Brazilian forward developed an ankle injury while facing a challenge from Nikola Milenkovic and played for 10 minutes until being replaced by Antony after falling off the ball.

Following the injury, the 30-year-old Brazilian was in pain and had ice tapped to the injured area. The other players tried their best to soothe him, however, they were unsuccessful in their attempt.

The five-time world champions end their group-stage campaign against Cameroon on December 2.

Coming back to the match, riding on Richarlison's performance, Brazil overpowered Serbia in the second half to clinch victory by 2-0 in the Group G game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail stadium.