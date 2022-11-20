BTS star Jung Kook, on November 20, released his new single 'Dreamers' which will be the FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem ahead of the opening ceremony.

Notably, the singer, who is one of the seven members of the South Korean boy band, will perform the track live on stage at 9 PM IST alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Soon after its release, the song is receiving compliments and praises and also got positive comments from the masses.

As per reports, the song has managed to become the fastest FIFA World Cup song in history to reach No.1 on iTunes in the United States (US) by doing so in merely 2 hours and 11 minutes.

In addition to this, the song is also becoming popular in other countries as well.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick-start from Sunday in Qatar and the first games of the mega sporting event will be contested between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador at 9:30 PM.

Before the teams start competing with each other, an opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium which has the capacity of holding 60,000 people.

The tournament's final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.