France on November 26 became the first team to reach the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup as Kylian Mbappe's helped them register a 2-1 victory against Denmark in Group D.

In the first half, both France and Denmark remained goalless as they failed to get a breakthrough.

In the second half, Mbappe struck the first goal of his two goals. However, Denmark remained calm and seven minutes later, Andreas Christensen headed in a corner from Christian Eriksen bringing the score equal.

From here, both the teams had opportunities to win the game, but Mbappe once again displayed his skills to head in an Antoine Griezmann cross with four minutes left.

Eventually, France emerged as the Group D winner.

Meanwhile, now Denmark have to defeat second-placed Australia in their final group match on November 30 to g through but at the same time, they would also need Tunisia to lose against France.

Notably, France have defeated Denmark in this tournament after 20 years. Earlier in the 2002 World Cup, Denmark's team was successful in defeating France by 2-0.

Prior to this match, the two teams had met twice earlier this year in the Nations League, with Denmark winning both times.