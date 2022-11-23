The Australian coach Graham Arnold on November 22 said that the quality play of France's players on the ground helped France to register a win against them.

Olivier Giroud's brace and a stunning goal from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe helped France to march towards a 4-1 victory over Australia in the Group D match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

''I think at the end of the day, the quality of the French team was the reason for their win. They are the previous champions for a reason. We started very well. However, they were physically much bigger, faster, and stronger than us today,'' Sky Sports quoted Arnold as saying.

He further admitted that the team did everything they could and that is all he can ask.

Arnold further vowed to lift the team and said that they have built the belief and the energy.

''We have built the belief and the energy and the focus in the last week since we have been in camp. The way we started, we believed. That is what we have trained on. But we were punished by our mistakes,'' he added.

The Australian coach further said that they were eying Saturday's match and they have have to get ready for it.

Coming to the match, Criag Goodwin put Australia ahead in the first 10 minutes of the match as he scored a stunning goal.

However, France's Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud gave France the lead before halftime, and Kylian Mbappe emerged as the game's standout player in the second half.

In the second half, Mbappe scored the third goal and provided Giroud with the perfect cross to clinch the fourth goal.

France will now lock horns with Denmark on Saturday while Australia will play Tunisia on the same day.