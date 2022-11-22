Despite being a strong contender in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina suffered a loss against Saudi Arabia in its very first match on November 22.

Argentina witnessed the first major upset of this tournament as won the first half by 1-0, but in the second half, Saudi Arabia showed their strength.

Saudi Arabia scored their first goal of the match in the 48th minute with the help of Saleh Al-Shehri. At the same time, in the 53rd minute, at same, the Saudi Arabian Salem Aldsari scored a surprise goal in the 53rd minute and doubled the goal taking a lead of 2-1.

Argentina's star player Lionel Messi scored a goal in the 10th minute and this was Messi's seventh goal in World Cup history.

Notably, Messi created history by scoring a goal in this match and also became the first footballer for Argentina to score in four different World Cups.

He scored in 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022.