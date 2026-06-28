FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia hold Portugal to goalless draw to top Group K

Colombia secured top spot in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Portugal in Miami, with both teams progressing to the round of 32.

The South American side entered the match knowing a draw would be enough to finish first in the group, while Portugal needed a victory to leapfrog Colombia into top spot. The stalemate ensured Colombia finished first, with Portugal advancing as runners-up.

The match came closest to producing a winner in the 90th minute when Davinson Sánchez headed the ball into the net for Colombia. However, the effort was ruled out for offside after the assistant referee's flag cut short the celebrations.

Jhon Córdoba, handed a start for Colombia, threatened early, first heading over the bar before forcing Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa into a sharp one-handed save. Portugal responded through Bruno Fernandes, whose close-range effort was brilliantly denied by Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Portugal enjoyed long spells of possession, with Fernandes and Rúben Neves controlling the midfield, but Colombia's organised defence restricted clear-cut opportunities. Cristiano Ronaldo, featuring in his sixth FIFA World Cup at the age of 41, remained closely marked throughout, while João Félix and Pedro Neto were unable to convert their attacking runs into goals.

Despite sustained pressure from both sides in the closing stages, neither team found the breakthrough. The goalless draw also marked Colombia's first-ever 0-0 result in a FIFA World Cup match.

Colombia finished as Group K winners on six points, while Portugal ended second on four points, with both sides booking their places in the round of 32.