FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt make history, knock out Australia on penalties to enter Round of 16

Egypt scripted history by winning their first ever FIFA World Cup knockout match, defeating Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash in Dallas on Friday to secure a place in the Round of 16.

After 120 minutes failed to produce a winner, the Pharaohs held their nerve from the spot to seal a landmark victory. They will now face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16 after Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in their Round of 32 encounter.

Australia started brightly and nearly took the lead inside five minutes when Cristian Volpato's long range strike crashed against the crossbar. Jordan Bos also threatened early, but Rami Rabia made a crucial last ditch challenge to keep the Socceroos at bay.

Despite Australia's strong opening, Egypt struck first in the 13th minute. Karim Hafez delivered a pinpoint cross from the left and Emam Ashour headed home at the far post to give his side the lead.

Egypt controlled much of the first half, limiting Australia's chances, with Aziz Behich forcing a save from goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir after the half hour mark. Mohamed Salah, however, remained largely quiet despite his side's dominance.

Australia found an equaliser early in the second half through an unfortunate own goal. Mohamed Hany diverted a dangerous Australian free kick into his own net, bringing the Socceroos level and setting up a tense finish.

Egypt came close to restoring their lead in regulation time, but goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced a superb one handed save to deny Rabia's header before Harry Souttar made a crucial block to stop Haisem Hassan.

Extra time failed to separate the two sides. Salah missed Egypt's best chance by firing over from a promising position, while Australia introduced experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan late in anticipation of a penalty shootout.

The shootout, however, belonged to Egypt. Harry Souttar blasted Australia's opening penalty over the bar before Salah confidently converted with a Panenka. Eighteen-year-old Lucas Herrington then missed Australia's fourth penalty, allowing Hossam Abdelmaguid to convert the decisive spot kick and seal Egypt's first ever World Cup knockout victory, setting up a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against defending champions Argentina.