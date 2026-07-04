FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi breaks Maradona's assist record as Argentina edge Cabo Verde in extra time

Defending champions Argentina survived a spirited challenge from World Cup debutants Cabo Verde, securing a dramatic 3-2 extra time victory in their Round of 32 clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to book a place in the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt.

The victory was another milestone in Lionel Messi's glittering career. The Argentina captain registered his ninth FIFA World Cup assist, surpassing the late Diego Maradona's record of eight to become the tournament's all time leading assist provider. Messi also became the first player in World Cup history to score in eight consecutive matches and the first footballer to score seven goals in two separate editions of the tournament.

Messi's 29th minute opener, his seventh goal of the 2026 World Cup and 20th overall in the competition, also moved him clear at the top of the Golden Boot standings. Having scored seven goals during Argentina's triumphant 2022 campaign, the 39-year-old has now matched that tally in the ongoing tournament.

Making their first ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stage, Cabo Verde showed no signs of nerves against the reigning champions. Ryan Mendes tested Emiliano Martinez early before Argentina gradually took control through Messi.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Lisandro Martinez picked out Messi with a perfectly weighted diagonal pass. The captain brought the ball under control before firing into the roof of the net to hand Argentina the lead.

Cabo Verde responded strongly after the break and found a deserved equaliser just before the hour mark. Mendes slipped Deroy Duarte through on goal, and the forward calmly finished from a tight angle to score his nation's first ever World Cup knockout stage goal.

Argentina pushed relentlessly for a winner, but veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced a series of outstanding saves to deny Messi and force the contest into extra time.

The defending champions regained the lead almost immediately after the restart when Lisandro Martinez volleyed home from close range following a corner. Cabo Verde, however, refused to give up, with Sidny Lopes Cabral curling a stunning effort into the top corner to level the match once again.

The decisive goal came in the second half of extra time. Messi's corner found Cristian Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before crossing the line, giving Argentina a 3-2 lead.

Cabo Verde came agonisingly close to forcing penalties in the closing moments, but Emiliano Martinez produced a crucial save to keep out Lopes Cabral's powerful free kick and seal Argentina's place in the Round of 16.

Argentina will now take on Egypt in the last 16, while Cabo Verde bow out after a memorable World Cup debut that earned widespread admiration for their fearless performances against the defending champions.