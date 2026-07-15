FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain outclass France 2-0 to storm into second World Cup final

Spain defeated France 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup semifinal in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, extending their winning streak against Les Bleus to three matches after victories in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal and the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half after Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the box. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's lead early in the second half, sealing La Roja's place in the World Cup final, where they will face either England or Argentina on July 19 in East Rutherford.

France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted after the match that Les Bleus failed to execute their tactical plan, allowing Spain to dominate possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

"It was difficult for us. Tactically, we had a plan to go for them with pressure, to go one for one, to not let them lead the tempo and play the way they want to play," Mbappe said.

The French skipper conceded that Spain's midfield was given too much space to operate, making it difficult for France to regain control after conceding the opening goal.

"We let the midfield too much time to play and they have the quality to play. The penalty helped them come into the game and then they scored the second goal. We didn't have the quality to get to the final," he added.

Mbappe also accepted responsibility for the defeat, saying criticism comes with the captain's role.

"You take all the glory when you win. When you don't win, you have to take the blame. It's part of my game, my life, and as captain I have to take all the responsibility," he said.

Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty was his 30th international goal, making him only the sixth player to reach that milestone for Spain. Pedro Porro, who produced an outstanding display at both ends of the pitch, was named Player of the Match.

France suffered an early setback when central defender William Saliba was forced off with a back injury midway through the first half and was replaced by Maxence Lacroix. Despite tactical changes from Didier Deschamps after the break, Spain's disciplined defence and goalkeeper Unai Simon kept Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise largely quiet throughout the contest.

Porro's goal effectively ended France's hopes as Spain continued to dominate proceedings with relentless pressing and slick passing.

The defeat also means Saturday's third place playoff will be Didier Deschamps' final match in charge of France. Mbappe said the squad is determined to give their outgoing manager a fitting farewell by securing third place.

With the victory, Spain equalled Italy's record of 37 consecutive unbeaten matches and advanced to only their second FIFA World Cup final. France will now compete in the third-place playoff, while Spain awaits the winner of the second semifinal between England and Argentina.