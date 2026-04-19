FIFA World Cup fans face eye-watering transport fares at US venues

Football supporters heading to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in the United States could see transport bills rival ticket prices, with New Jersey leading the charge on steep hikes.

A round-trip train from New York City's Penn Station to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will cost fans about USD 150 per match—nearly 12 times the regular USD 12.90 for the 15-minute, 14-km trip. Officials confirmed the price on Friday, noting no on-site parking for most of the expected 40,000 public-transport users per game. MetLife, hosting eight matches including the 19 July final, anticipates packed stands for clashes featuring Brazil, France, Germany, and England.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill justified the surge, stating it prevents local commuters from footing long-term tournament bills. NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri echoed this, telling Al Jazeera: "This isn't price gouging. We're literally trying to recoup our costs." The agency faces USD 62 million in expenses with scant external aid.

Critics beg to differ. New York Governor Kathy Hochul labelled the fares "awfully high" for such a brief journey. FIFA has voiced shock too, citing host-city deals that promised free fan transport—a commitment state officials say fell short on funding.

Alternatives offer little relief. Parking at nearby American Dream Mall runs USD 225, with spots selling out fast.

The trend ripples beyond New Jersey. Boston fans pay USD 95 for express buses to Gillette Stadium or USD 80 round-trip trains—quadrupling normal rates. Yet Los Angeles and Philadelphia hold fares steady, bolstered by federal upgrades, while Kansas City and Houston roll out cheap shuttles.

This comes as the expanded 48-team, 104-match tournament—football's biggest ever—kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City, spanning 16 host cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico before crowning a champion at MetLife.