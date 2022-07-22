The first edition of the Assam Youth Olympics kicked off in the city today. The inaugural function was held at the Indira Gandhi Athletics stadium from 6pm.



Meanwhile, the football and hockey teams from different districts arrived in the city today to take part in the competition. Both the events will kick-off tomorrow.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma flagged off the mega event on Friday, July 22 at Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati.

It will be the first time when the Assam Olympic Association is going to host the Youth Olympics with an aim to provide a good platform to the budding athletes of the state.

35 districts will participate in the 6-day meet and around 4500 players will compete in 32 events in eight different venues.

The event is scheduled to continue till 27 July.