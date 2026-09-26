“For me, it’s the last World Cup”: Virat Kohli confirms 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last for India

India star Virat Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe will be his last appearance in the tournament for India.

“For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India. And that is my motivation. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready,” Kohli told JioStar in an interview.

Kohli last played for India in the third ODI against England at Lord’s on July 19, where he scored 74 off 60 balls. England won the match by 27 runs to take the three match series 2 1.

The 37 year old, who has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, will now focus on the 50 over World Cup. The 2027 edition will be his fifth appearance in the tournament after featuring in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023.

Kohli has scored 1,795 runs in 37 World Cup matches at an average of 59.83, including five centuries and 12 fifties. He was part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team.

In ODIs, Kohli is closing in on the 15,000 run mark. He has scored 14,941 runs in 302 innings at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties. His highest score in the format is 183.

Reflecting on the demands of a 50 over World Cup, Kohli said the tournament requires players to maintain the intensity of T20 cricket over a much longer period, particularly when playing in foreign conditions.

“The intensity of a 50 over World Cup is greater than anything,” Kohli said, explaining that maintaining that level across 10 matches in a major tournament takes a lot out of players.