In anticipation of the highly-awaited 2024 ICC T20 World Cup set to grace the cricketing stage in the United States and the West Indies this June, Australia's skipper, Aaron Finch, has made a bold statement by excluding former captain Steve Smith from the playing lineup. The decision has sparked conversations among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Despite his remarkable contributions to Australian cricket, including leading the team to victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Smith found himself omitted from Finch's 2024 squad. The move, according to Finch, aims to harness the versatility and dynamism of Josh Inglis, a wicketkeeper-batter, who Finch believes can seamlessly fill the void left by Smith.

In an exclusive interview with ESPNcricinfo, Finch revealed his rationale behind the decision, stating, "I probably don’t have him (Steve Smith) in the 11 at the moment and the reason for that is I think there’s enough batting firepower right there in the list… Josh Inglis, he’s so versatile that he can almost play the role that Steve Smith plays but also a finisher as well."

Finch's lineup for the T20 extravaganza boasts a formidable array of talent, including stalwarts like David Warner, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh. However, the absence of Smith has raised eyebrows, especially considering his prowess in the shortest format of the game.

Smith, undeterred by his exclusion, remains eager to represent his country in the World Cup despite his recent absence from T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL). The 34-year-old is slated to participate in the upcoming Three-Match T20I series against New Zealand, marking his return to international T20 cricket.

Furthermore, Finch's XI also includes the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short, with the former providing a valuable all-round option and the latter offering spin bowling prowess, crucial in the Caribbean conditions.

Here's the finalized T20 World Cup XI for Australia, as chosen by Aaron Finch:

1. David Warner

2. Travis Head

3. Mitchell Marsh

4. Glenn Maxwell

5. Josh Inglis

6. Marcus Stoinis/Matthew Short

7. Tim David

8. Pat Cummins

9. Mitchell Starc

10. Adam Zampa

11. Josh Hazlewood