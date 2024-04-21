Former Indian First-Class cricketer Abhay Sharma is set to become the head coach for the Uganda national cricket team as they gear up for their debut appearance in the upcoming T20 World Cup. With a rich coaching background and extensive experience in the cricketing world, Sharma's appointment marks a significant step for Uganda's cricketing aspirations.

Having previously served as the fielding coach for India A, India Under-19s, and the Indian women's cricket team, the 54-year-old brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Sharma's coaching journey includes a stint with the Delhi Ranji team, further solidifying his credentials in the sport.

Uganda secured their spot in the T20 World Cup after emerging victorious in the Africa Qualifier last November, joining Namibia as representatives from the continent in the prestigious tournament slated for the USA and the West Indies in June. As preparations intensify, Uganda is set to kick off their World Cup journey with a rigorous training camp in Sri Lanka, followed by practice matches against local teams.

The T20 World Cup promises to be the largest edition yet, featuring an unprecedented lineup of 20 teams. Alongside Uganda, other associate nations such as the USA, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Canada, and the Netherlands will showcase their cricketing prowess on the global stage.

With teams divided into four groups, Uganda will compete in matches held in Guyana and Trinidad. Their campaign commences on June 3 against Afghanistan in Guyana, followed by encounters against Papua New Guinea and the West Indies. The team will then shift to Trinidad for their final group fixture against New Zealand on June 14.