The Indian cricket fraternity is in mourning following the demise of former cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Gaekwad, who had been battling blood cancer, was receiving treatment at King's College Hospital in London before returning to India last month.

In a testament to his legacy and the respect he commanded within the cricketing community, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contributed Rs 1 crore towards his medical expenses. Additionally, members of India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team rallied to support him during his health crisis.

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Gaekwad's cricketing career was marked by significant achievements and contributions to Indian cricket. Debuting against the West Indies in December 1974, he played 40 Test matches and 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. Over his Test career, he scored 1985 runs at an average of 30.07, including two centuries and ten half-centuries. One of his most memorable performances was his double century against Pakistan in Jalandhar during the 1982-83 series.

After his playing days, Gaekwad continued to serve Indian cricket as a coach. Under his guidance, the Indian team finished as runners-up in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, further cementing his legacy as both a player and a mentor.

Gaekwad's death leaves a significant void in the world of cricket, and he will be remembered for his resilience, dedication, and lasting impact on the sport in India.