Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been named the new Batting Coach and Mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team announced on Monday, July 1.

Karthik, who played for RCB in 2015 and 2016, scored 326 runs in 15 matches during the 2024 season with an impressive strike rate of 187.36. His contributions both on and off the field have been widely recognized.

RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, praised Karthik's appointment, citing his exciting playing style and predicting a smooth transition to coaching. "DK is an excellent addition to our coaching group," Bobat said. "His longevity and track record as a player speak volumes about his skill and dedication. I'm confident he will bring the same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter."

Karthik, a veteran of over two decades in international cricket, debuted for India in ODIs at 19 in 2004. He played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20 Internationals for India, and appeared in 257 IPL matches, amassing 4842 runs with 22 fifties.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Karthik highlighted his passion for mentoring and strategic player development. "Cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure," he remarked. "I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them refine their techniques and develop keen match awareness to excel under pressure."

Karthik's unique batting style and calm demeanor have made him a fan favorite. His appointment underscores RCB's commitment to nurturing young Indian talent, aligning with Head Coach Andy Flower's coaching philosophy.



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