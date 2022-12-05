Former Indian Cricketer Mohammad Kaif has slammed and questioned the Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma after India endured a shocking defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka.

Kaif was of the view that it was India's game as they had managed to grab 9 wickets and further questioned who was the death bowler for the last 10 overs.

''The bowling was excellent, they got India back into the game after the batters had a bad day. The bowling covered up for that until the 40th over, but in the last 10 overs, who is our death bowler? Deepak Chahar or Kuldeep Sen?, questioned Kaif while participating in a discussion on Sony Sports.

Kaif further alleged that Sundar didn't even try to take the catch while KL Rahul doesn't keep that often.

''He (KL Rahul) is a good fielder. He ran out of Litton Das with a direct hit from the deep in the T20 World Cup. Sundar didn't dive to try and take the catch,'' he added.

Kaif also pointed out that India was under tremendous pressure following which they gave unnecessary extras.

''The fielders were seen under pressure. We made mistakes under pressure and we bowled wide balls and no-balls. You have to overcome pressure if you have to win the World Cup as this is the way how a team emerges whether you talk about New Zealand or England, who are at the top in white-ball cricket,'' he said while giving a stern warning to Rohit Sharma and Co.

Expressing his disappointment further, Kaif said that one can talk about captaincy or bowling changes but it is a fact that Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed the Bangladesh batters how to play.

Notably, on December 3, the men in blue couldn't stand in front of Bangladesh which was powered by Shakib AL Hasan and Ebadot Hossain.

Hossain struck four as the Indian innings was wrapped for 186 in 41.2 overs.

However, while defending the target, the Indian bowlers initially managed to take control of the match as they reduced Bangladesh to 136/9 in 39.3 overs. Unfortunately, in the last 10 overs, the bowlers failed to get the final wickets as the hosts completed the run chase in 46 overs.