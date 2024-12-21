An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged fraud involving the provident fund contributions of employees at his clothing company, Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The Bengaluru-based company, where Uthappa serves as a director, failed to remit dues amounting to approximately Rs 23.36 lakh, a sum that must be settled by December 27 to avoid arrest.



According to Regional PF Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy, the company had deducted provident fund amounts from the salaries of its employees but failed to deposit these funds into their respective accounts. The non-remittance has left the Provident Fund Accounts of the workers unsettled, as noted in the official communication.



Uthappa, 39, who has represented India in 59 international matches, including 54 ODI innings where he scored 1,183 runs, is now facing legal action for his alleged failure to honor the financial obligations. The police have been instructed to arrest him if the dues are not cleared by the deadline of December 27.





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