Virat Kohli is no longer the captain of the Indian Cricket Team or Royal Challengers Bangalore. Neither has he been in great form over the last couple of years. But none of that has stopped him from being the only cricketer in the 2022 Sportico list of highest-paid athletes in the country.

From ending 1021-day century drought for India to clinching his maiden T20I hundred, the year 2022 had certainly been a memorable one for Virat Kohli. According to multiple reports, the former Indian skipper emerged as the highest-earning cricketer of the country in 2022 through commercial deal with Rs 256.52 crore.

A report published by Sportico also claimed that Kohli, with a net income of $33.9 million, is also the highest-paid Indian athlete. Overall, Kohli occupies the 61st position among the highest-paid global athletes and is on the list of top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world.

Kohli eclipsed the others with ease as he earned more than thrice the amount the next Indian cricketer earned. Rohit Sharma, the India captain managed to earn Rs. 74.47 crore and ranks second in the list, followed by Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who earned Rs. 57.92 crore. Kohli is the highest-paid Indian athlete and ranks 61st among the highest-earning global athletes.

Kohli ended a 1021-day century drought when he scored his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He also got his first ODI hundred in more than three years against Bangladesh in December.

On the other hand, Kohli had a year to forget when it comes to Test cricket. He struggled to replicate his limited-overs form in the red ball cricket and will eye to better that in 2023. But when it comes to off-field events, Virat Kohli has stamped his authority.

Virat Kohli took a rest from the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka at home in order to celebrate some quality time with his wife actress Anushka Sharma on New Year's eve. The power couple is on a short trip to Dubai and they are expected to return ahead of India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Virat shared photos of his romantic dinner with his wife on Instagram where the couple were seen looking absolutely stunning. Virat can be seen in an all-white outfit while Anushka is looking hot in an all-black dress. Virat wrote in the caption, '2023' with a red heart.

Earlier, Kohli and his family saw the last sunrise of 2022. The cricketer posted the picture of the last sunriser of 2022 on his Instagram handle. He wrote: "To the last sunrise of 2022".