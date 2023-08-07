Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on August 7 appointed former New Zealand captain, Daniel Vettori as the head coach.

The move comes after a disappointing IPL 2023, however, they ended at the bottom of the points table.

In IPL 2023, Sunrisers finished last with four wins and ten losses.

''Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach. Welcome, coach!'' SRH tweeted.

🚨Announcement🚨



Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach🧡



Welcome, coach! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wXd8B1T86 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023

Daniel Vettori has replaced Brian Lara as head coach. Earlier, Lara had replaced Tom Moody as Sunrisers head coach ahead of the 2023 IPL.

''As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” Sunrisers said in another tweet.

The 44-year-old Vettori was previously head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018 and was recently assistant coach of the Australia men's team.

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