Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik confirmed his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed on a social media announcement on January 20 thereby addressing ongoing rumors about his separation from Indian tennis great Sania Mirza. Malik shared a series of pictures from the wedding on Instagram, captioning them with "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs," causing a stir on the internet.

The news comes shortly after Sania Mirza posted a cryptic story on Instagram a few days ago, stating, "Divorce is hard." This added fuel to the speculations surrounding the couple's relationship.

Despite the recent developments, it's worth noting that Malik and Mirza had celebrated a special occasion not long ago. Their son, Izhaan, participated in a swimming competition and secured a medal. Shoaib Malik shared the achievement on his Instagram, and images from the event were also posted on Izhaan's Instagram account, managed by Sania Mirza.

Sana Javed, the newlywed actress, was previously married to singer Umair Jaswal in 2020. The reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, who got married in 2012, were blessed with a son named Izhaan in October 2018. The couple's relationship has been a subject of public interest, and Malik's announcement of his new marriage has captivated the online community.