Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Lahiru Thirimanne was involved in a near-fatal car accident near Anuradhapura, a city in the north-central part of Sri Lanka. The collision occurred when his vehicle crashed head-on with a lorry traveling in the opposite direction.

Thirimanne was immediately rushed to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, where he was hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition. The accident, described as serious, took place while Thirimanne was on a pilgrimage, following his retirement from international cricket in July 2023, after announcing his migration to Australia.

In an official statement, it was confirmed that Thirimanne and his family were involved in the accident while visiting a temple. The statement assured the public that following a thorough medical assessment, they were all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. The family requested privacy as they recovered, expressing gratitude for the support and concern received.

Thirimanne's illustrious cricket career spanned across all formats, having represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is. Notable highlights include his participation in multiple World Cups, both in T20 and ODI formats, and captaining the Sri Lankan team in several one-day matches. Known for his unflappable temperament and exquisite cover drive, Thirimanne's contributions to Sri Lankan cricket have left a lasting impression on the sport.