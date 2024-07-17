Dhammika Niroshana, a former Sri Lankan cricketer, was fatally shot at his residence in Ambalangoda, Galle district, on July 16 night. The 41-year-old was with his wife and two children when an unidentified assailant opened fire, according to local police reports.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, but the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The suspect is still at large, and police are working to identify and apprehend them.

Niroshana, a right-arm fast bowler and capable lower-order batsman, was once considered a promising talent in Sri Lankan cricket. He represented the Galle Cricket Club in 12 first-class and 8 List A matches between 2001 and 2004, accumulating over 300 runs and claiming 19 wickets.

His cricketing journey began with the Sri Lankan U19 side in 2000, where he played both Test and ODI formats at the youth level for two years. Niroshana also captained the U19 team in 10 matches, leading future national team players such as Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, and Upul Tharanga.

Despite his early promise, Niroshana's career did not progress to the international level. His last competitive cricket match was in December 2004, marking the end of his playing career at the age of 21.

The incident has shocked the local cricketing community, with many expressing disbelief at the sudden and violent end to Niroshana's life. As investigations continue, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in solving this case.