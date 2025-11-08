Former world No.1 Tai Tzu-ying retires, PV Sindhu pens emotional tribute

Tai Tzu-ying, one of the most naturally gifted shuttlers of the modern era and a former world No. 1, has announced her retirement at 31. The Taiwanese star said recurring injuries, followed by surgeries and long rehabilitation, made it increasingly difficult to compete at the highest level.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Tai wrote: “A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me. Last year was the toughest time of my career… eventually, my injuries forced me to leave the court. I haven’t decided what I’ll do next, but for now, I’m going to enjoy a life without alarm clocks.”

PV Sindhu, who shared one of badminton’s most intense rivalries with Tai, posted a heartfelt message of her own. Sindhu said Tai was the opponent who pushed her to her limits for more than 15 years, recalling their meetings at the Rio 2016 Olympics, the 2019 World Championships in Basel, and at the Asian Games.

Sindhu wrote: “I hated playing you. Your wristwork, your deception, your calm brilliance made me dig deeper than I ever imagined. But beyond the rivalry, we built something meaningful a quiet friendship and a deep respect shaped through years of battles only we understand.” She added that watching Tai retire “feels like losing a piece of my own journey.”

Tai leaves the sport with a career that firmly places her among the greats:

BWF Female Player of the Year (2020–21)

17 BWF World Tour titles

Silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Silver at the 2021 World Championships

Asian Games gold in 2018

Three-time Asian Champion (2017, 2018, 2023)

Known for her composure on court, her unmatched deception and perhaps the most admired wristwork in women’s badminton, Tai Tzu-ying shaped a distinct era of the game.

Her time in competition has ended but her influence, style and the “spirit of TTY,” as she said, will continue to echo through the sport.