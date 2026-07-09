France set for Morocco showdown after symbolic Olise post ahead of World Cup quarter-final

France have underlined their readiness for a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco with a symbolic social media post featuring winger Michael Olise playing chess, hinting at the tactical battle awaiting both sides.

The official France national team account on X shared a video of Olise concentrating over a chessboard with the caption: "Let the game begin. See you tonight."

The post came ahead of Thursday's (local time) quarter-final, which revives the rivalry from the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final. A place in the last four is at stake as Didier Deschamps' side look to continue their perfect run in the tournament.

France have won all five of their matches so far after finishing top of Group I before eliminating Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds. Captain Kylian Mbappe's penalty secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16.

Les Bleus have scored 13 goals in the competition, with an attacking line-up featuring Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola proving one of the tournament's most potent. Midfielder Desire Doue has also impressed, winning the decisive penalty in the previous round.

Olise has emerged as one of France's standout performers, providing five assists during the campaign while establishing himself as a key creative force heading into the quarter-final.

The match will also mark a personal milestone for Deschamps, who is set to take charge of his 25th FIFA World Cup match, drawing level with Helmut Schön's long-standing record. The 1998 World Cup-winning captain, who will leave his role after the tournament, is also seeking his 20th World Cup victory as France coach.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrive in confident form after extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches since the Africa Cup of Nations final in January. Ranked seventh in the world, Mohamed Ouahbi's side finished second in Group C before knocking out the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 and defeating co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16.

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice against Canada before substitute Soufiane Rahimi added a late third goal to seal Morocco's place in the last eight.

The African side are chasing their first-ever victory over France, having failed to win any of their previous six meetings. Their only competitive clash came in the 2022 World Cup semi-final, when France secured a 2-0 victory.

The winners of Thursday's encounter will progress to the semi-finals, where Spain or Belgium await.