Kylian Mbappé has startled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by delivering a formal letter to the club's administration telling them of his choice not to accept a one-year contract extension next summer.

Unless Mbappé is persuaded to change his mind or sign a whole new contract, the striker's contract will end in June 2024, at which point the 24-year-old will be free to leave PSG. The club's hierarchy is understood to have been caught aback by the letter's contents, having previously believed that contract negotiations were going well.

The most likely option currently looks to be a summer sale, with PSG desperate to prevent losing their star player for nothing. Regardless of the contract issue, Mbappé is likely to demand an exorbitant amount, maybe exceeding the £166 million paid for him by PSG in 2018.

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Every elite team in Europe, notably those in the Premier League, will be interested in the news.



Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea have all been mentioned in the past, but Real Madrid is the clear choice currently. Mbappé has been desired by Real Madrid since his breakout season at Monaco in 2016, and the feeling is mutual: the Frenchman was photographed as a youngster with Real posters on his bedroom wall, and even met Cristiano Ronaldo when he was 14 years old.

The gap left by Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Arabia only increases Mbappé's chances of joining Real Madrid.

Mbappé has long been admired by Madrid president Florentino Pérez, and even after the surprise renewal of his PSG contract last year - a deal said to include a salary of £20 million after tax and a signing bonus in excess of £100 million - the striker spoke openly about the possibility of joining Madrid and called Pérez personally last year to explain his decision to stay.