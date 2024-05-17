The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) approached former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.

The report said Gambhir is BCCI's top pick to become India's next head coach as Dravid's tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. ESPNcricinfo also learned that BCCI will talk to Gambhir after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 since the former left-handed batter is currently serving as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gambhir was also a part of Men in Blue's victory in the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup triumph in 2011.

After India could not lift the ICC Cricket World Cup at home last year in November after reaching the finals, the current head coach Rahul Dravid was given an extension till June, which also marks the month when the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA will take place from June 1 to 29.

Earlier on Monday, BCCI invited applications for the position of men's national team head coach, with the tenure starting from July 1 this year and concluding on December 31, 2027, which will be the year when the next 50-over Cricket World Cup will take place.

The deadline for application will be till May 27, 6 PM.

The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.

Meanwhile, under Gambhir's mentorship, KKR displayed a stupendous performance in IPL 2024. They won 9 of 13 matches, and stand at the top of the IPL 2024 standings with 19 points and have a net run rate of +1.428. The Kolkata-based franchise only lost three matches in the 17th season which came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).