Former Indian opener and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor, Gautam Gambhir, visited the historic Shakti Peeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati's Nilachal Hills on Sunday morning.

Gambhir, accompanied by the KKR team, sought blessings from Goddess Kamakhya in preparation for their crucial match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Gambhir's visit to the temple included participation in a special puja at the Shakti Peeth Kamakhya Dham, underscoring the spiritual importance of the occasion.

The team arrived amid tight security, reflecting the significance and high profile of the visit.

This visit comes ahead of the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, marks the 17th and final group stage game of the tournament, adding to its critical nature.

The ACA Barsapara Stadium, serving as the second home for Rajasthan Royals, will host this decisive match, which holds substantial implications for both teams as they vie for a spot in the playoffs.

Gambhir's temple visit is seen as an effort to inspire and bring good fortune to the KKR squad in this pivotal game.